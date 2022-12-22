Email City Guide
2,700 pounds of dog food donated to Humane Society

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 caught an act of kindness on camera in Wichita Falls on Wednesday.

2,700 pounds of dog food was donated to the Humane Society of Wichita County, all thanks to Scott Storm.

He has been generously giving for the past three years now and even helped out after the Jacksboro tornado earlier this year.

“That’s what we do, we support the Humane Society here and the National Maltese Rescue and the national bases and it’s just that time of year,” Storm said. “My customers have been good to me so I’m good going back.”

The Humane Society said they are grateful for the food and extra bone treats for their dogs.

