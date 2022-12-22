Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Areas of freezing drizzle will be possible Thursday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, we have a First Aert Weather Day. We will have a high of only 14 after the cold front moves through the area. We will also have very windy conditions throughout the day. This wind will cause wind chill values to drop below 0 throughout most of the day.

Bitterly cold temps will stick around for a few days. Thursday night, we will have a low of 9 with wind chill values below 0. Temps do not look to get above freezing until Saturday afternoon. We will only have a high of 25 degrees on Friday. Friday night, we will have a low of 15 with overcast skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 35 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 18 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers...
Police release video of Pizza Hut burglary
Here are some tips to keep in mind.
Tips to stay warm, protect pipes, save energy during winter weather
35-year-old Brodie Chandler and 32-year-old Kylie Valenti.
WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges
The students had a blast with the surprise.
Harrold ISD superintendent welcomes students as Buddy the Elf
Officers responded to the crash on Sunday.
Man dies after driving into Wichita River

Latest News

Dangerous for Thursday
Harsh Weather by Morning
Dangerous for Thursday
Dangerous for Thursday
weather
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday & Friday
Tracking the Siberian Blast of Cold Weather
Tracking Brutally Cold Weather