Areas of freezing drizzle will be possible Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, we have a First Aert Weather Day. We will have a high of only 14 after the cold front moves through the area. We will also have very windy conditions throughout the day. This wind will cause wind chill values to drop below 0 throughout most of the day.

Bitterly cold temps will stick around for a few days. Thursday night, we will have a low of 9 with wind chill values below 0. Temps do not look to get above freezing until Saturday afternoon. We will only have a high of 25 degrees on Friday. Friday night, we will have a low of 15 with overcast skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 35 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 18 with partly cloudy skies.

