Carbon Monoxide poisoning peaks during winter weather

Any equipment that burns gas, oil, charcoal wood, natural gas or propane can cause CO poisoning.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls emergency officials are warning residents to be aware of Carbon Monoxide poisoning during the upcoming winter weather.

City officials said Carbon Monoxide (CO) is known as the “invisible killer” because it is a colorless and odorless poisonous gas. Any equipment that burns gas, oil, charcoal wood, natural gas or propane can cause CO poisoning.

Emergency officials have provided the following tips:

  • Should a home heating source go out during the bitter cold temperatures, do not use portable flameless chemical heaters indoors
  • Never use a gas range or oven for heating
  • Never burn charcoal indoors
  • Never use portable gas camp stoves
  • Never use a generator inside your home, basement or garage or less than 20 feet from any window door or vent

Symptoms of CO poisoning are similar to the flu but without a fever. Headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea or dizziness are common symptoms.

Should residents feel any of those symptoms without an explanation as to why, city officials say to get to fresh air as soon as possible and call 911 for help.

