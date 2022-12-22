Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Wichita Falls releases FallsRide holiday schedule

FallsRide hours reduced through Sept. 3
FallsRide hours reduced through Sept. 3(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the holiday schedule for the FallsRide public transportation system.

Bus routes will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, and no routes will run from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas break. Routes will resume as normal on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

FallsRide will not run from Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 for the New Year’s break. Normal routes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers...
Police release video of Pizza Hut burglary
Here are some tips to keep in mind.
Tips to stay warm, protect pipes, save energy during winter weather
35-year-old Brodie Chandler and 32-year-old Kylie Valenti.
WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges
The students had a blast with the surprise.
Harrold ISD superintendent welcomes students as Buddy the Elf
Severe winter weather can cause serious issues with your vehicle, so it’s best to make sure you...
How to prepare your vehicle for winter weather

Latest News

21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt.
SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child
Severe winter weather can cause serious issues with your vehicle, so it’s best to make sure you...
How to prepare your vehicle for winter weather
keeping pipes from freezing while conserving water
Keeping your pipes from freezing while conserving water
How to heat your home safely
How to heat homes safely