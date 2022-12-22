City of Wichita Falls releases FallsRide holiday schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the holiday schedule for the FallsRide public transportation system.

Bus routes will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, and no routes will run from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas break. Routes will resume as normal on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

FallsRide will not run from Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 for the New Year’s break. Normal routes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

