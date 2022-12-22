Email City Guide
Frigid Continues

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The FRIGID AIR sticks around for about another thirty-six hours before we slowly climb out of the deep freeze. Temperatures tonight will drop into the single digits with a real feel of around -10. Clouds return for Friday with maybe a stray flurry. Look for highs to rise above 20 with lighter winds by the afternoon. Skies clear tomorrow night with a low back around 10. Sunshine for Christmas Eve with a high of 35. We should be in the 40s on Christmas Day and 50/60s for a good part of next week. The next Big weather maker impacts us sometimes perhaps around New Years with some rain chances. It should be much milder by then.

