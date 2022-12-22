Harsh Weather by Morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Siberian Front moves through Texoma between 4 and 7am. You’ll know it’s arrived by the sound of very strong winds gusting between 40 and 60mph. Expect temperatures to rapidly fall from the middle to upper 30s into the teens. The real feel or wind chilly will be below zero all day Thursday. There may be a few flurries with the arrival of the cold air, but measurable precipitation is not expected. Temperatures by Friday morning fall into the single digits to near 10. The real feel will remain somewhere around -10. Friday remains frigid but there’s indications that a nice warm up happens around or just after Christmas Day.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.