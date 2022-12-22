How to prepare your vehicle for winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Even without ice, the extreme cold is still dangerous, especially to your vehicle.

Veteran’s Auto Repair gave the rundown on how to keep your vehicle ready for the cold weather and what they stressed the most is checking your anti-freeze.

It needs to be able to withstand at least zero degree temperatures. They also suggested mixing rubbing alcohol into your washer fluid and most interestingly, putting a blanket over your windshield to prevent it from freezing over.

“If your anti-freeze is not able to withstand below freezing, or down to zero, because we typically don’t get much lower than the upper 20s, if it freezes long enough it can crack a block, you can crack a radiator, you can burst hoses,” Thomas Eanes, Veteran Auto Repair manager, said.

He also said to make sure your engine is cool before checking the radiator fluid. This weather can cause serious issues with your vehicle, so it’s best to make sure you stay prepared.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.