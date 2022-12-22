Keeping your pipes from freezing while conserving water

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another huge component residents need to be aware of as the winter blast heads our way is making sure your pipes don’t freeze.

Dripping water out of your faucets is recommended but as we’re nearing stage one drought restrictions, every drop counts.

Our combined lake levels for our water source is half a percent away from entering stage one of the city’s drought plan, so plumbers and city officials are asking residents to use a number of methods to keep your pipes from freezing.

“Everything that we can do to minimize how much water is being used, minimizes the impact at the water treatment plants and how much we pump,” Daniel Nix, Utilities Operations Manager for the City of Wichita Falls, said.

Temperatures will be dropping into the teens and even single digits over the next couple days, so you will need to prepare your homes so pipes won’t freeze. It all starts with outside hoses or faucets.

“The very first thing you should do is to make sure your water hose is disconnected from your faucets outside then cover up your faucets,” Brian Walser, Owner of Brian’s Plumbing, said. “Anything on an exterior wall should have the cabinets open at night to let heat into the cabinets and keeping that pipe from freezing in the wall.”

As we inch closer to stage one of the city’s drought plan, officials are asking you to conserve as much water as possible when choosing to let your faucets drip.

“We are always in a conservation stage here in Wichita Falls, so we always want people to try and protect their pipes with insulation and keeping them warm but if you have to drip the pipes, use it as a last resort because we want to conserve as much water as possible,” Nix said.

“Anything below the 20s, especially at night and for long periods of time, leave your faucet dripping,” Walser said. “Don’t have it steady running because we don’t want to waste a lot of water if we don’t have to, but we don’t want the pipe to bust and cause a problem either.”

Both understand that dripping water from your faucets may be a necessity the next few days, but they encourage using other options to keep your pipes from freezing; like adding more insolation or buying heat tape to conserve as much water as possible.

“Put heat tape on exterior pipes and plug it in,” Walser said. “They make heat tape that is thermostatically controlled so it doesn’t come on until it gets cold so it won’t run your electric bill up high and it will keep your pipes from freezing.”

One way to tell if your pipes are frozen is if you turn your faucet on and no water comes out. If your pipes happen to freeze, officials said to immediately cut off your water and call your plumber.

