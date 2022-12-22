Where to dispose of your natural Christmas trees

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has designated four locations for residents to dispose of natural Christmas trees following Christmas Day.

All tree stands, decorations and lights must be removed from the tree prior to drop off. No artificial trees will be accepted, and the disposed of trees will be used as mulch throughout city parks. There is no charge for disposal at the transfer station and landfill for residents who can show proof of residency and a residential account with the City of Wichita Falls.

There will be no curbside pickup of Christmas trees. Trees left out by the curb for pickup during the regular trash schedule will reportedly not be picked up by sanitation employees.

City park drop-off locations and hours will be until Sunday, January 8, 2023, and are as follows:

Lucy Park on Sunset Lane off Seymour Highway - drive to the far west side of the park following the signs; this location is open 24 hours a day until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Kiwanis Park, located at 4400 Southwest Parkway next to the Parks Maintenance Building at the entrance of the park - this location is open 24 hours a day until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Additional drop-off locations are as follows:

The City Transfer Station is located at 3200 Lawrence Road - It’s open from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City Landfill is located at 10984 Wiley Road - it’s open from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Keep in mind that the transfer station and landfill will be closed on certain days for the Christmas and New Year’s breaks. Those adjusted hours can be found by clicking here. For questions or more information, call the sanitation department at (940) 761-7977.

