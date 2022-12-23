A’Marion Peterson signs with USC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hirschi running back A’Marion Peterson signed his national letter of intent to join the University of Southern California Trojans.

Peterson finished his high school career second in all time rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, total offense and points scored. He ranked first in all time rushing attempts. In 47 games Peterson had 5,048 rushing yards with 62 touchdowns.

Peterson said his recruiting process was good and he enjoyed the energy USC put into getting to know him and his family.

“You think coaches are like ‘We offered you,” and push you to the side,” Peterson said. “Not with USC. My position coach came to talk to me the day of and the day before getting the offer. It was good that they actually showed interest in me.”

