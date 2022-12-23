Email City Guide
Another Cold Night

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s going to be another very cold night with temperatures by Saturday morning running in the single digits and lower teens once again. The wind will not be a factor and that will help out a ton! Temperatures should finally rise above freezing around 1 or 2pm on Saturday afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 30s and most spots. We’ll be even warmer than that on Christmas Day with highs back in the 40s. The real warm up gets underway next week with 70s possible by next Wednesday.

