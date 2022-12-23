Faith Mission helps those in need stay warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As temperatures continue to drop in Texoma, warming centers are taking on the challenge of keeping those in need out of the cold.

We’re taking a closer look at one nonprofit in Wichita Falls that is willing to welcome more people than usual.

Faith Mission is keeping people warm overnight for the next few days due to the freezing cold weather. Both of their shelters will continue to take in those who need a warm place and no one will be turned away.

President and CEO Steve Sparks said last night they were 75% full. Faith Mission is willing to extend its space to make sure everyone has a warm place to sleep at night.

“If we have to go past capacity, then we’ll sleep people on the pews in the chapel if we have to so they don’t have to be outside in the cold at night,” Sparks said. “It may not be perfect, but we may have limited bathroom facilities for a couple of days but since it will be short-lived, we can get through it,” said President of the Faith Mission, Steve Sparks.

For both shelters, they have 20 more beds left in each dormant area. Faith Mission does close its door at 9 p.m. but if anyone rings their bell, they’ll be let in.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.