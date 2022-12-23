Email City Guide
First Alert Weather Day for Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, we have a First Aert Weather Day. We will only have a high of 23° on Friday. Friday night, we will have a low of 14° with overcast skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 36° with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 18° with partly cloudy skies. On Christmas Day, we will have a high of 47° with sunny skies. Christmas night, we will have a low of 27° with clouds returning. Monday, we will have a high of 53° with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 24° with a few clouds.

