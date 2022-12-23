YOC brings Christmas to families in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In spite of today’s bitter cold the Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls held their third annual Christmas give away providing assistance to local families.

With inflation on the rise many non-profits are struggling to help everyone in need the YOC took up the challenge of helping out however they can.

“A lot of the places come through and they do good for people, but you know, there’s always those people don’t have rides to get to the appointments, or don’t have the means to get there,” YOC Executive Director, Madeline Chappell said. “So this is our opportunity to give back to them.”

They took donations throughout the year and allowed families in need to come by to fill bags with goodies; including shoes, clothes, toys and food.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.