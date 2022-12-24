Email City Guide
Actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges

FILE - This undated Clark County, Nev., Detention Center booking photo shows former Disney star Orlando Brown of the show "That's So Raven." Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio. According to Allen County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office records, Brown was taken into custody Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned the next day in Lima Municipal Court. He's charged with aggravated menacing.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office records, the 35-year-old Brown was taken into custody Thursday morning and held on a $25,000 bond. He was arraigned Friday in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police told the Times that they had been summoned to a home and witnessed a verbal argument they feared could turn violent.

The Times said an attorney had not yet been assigned to represent Brown.

Brown, best known for the Disney Channel series “That’s So Raven,” has had numerous legal and other personal troubles, including charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest and drug possession.

He has been in out of medical and rehabilitation facilities. In 2018 he reached out for help to Dr. Phil McGraw, who brought him onto his television show to discuss Brown’s struggles.

