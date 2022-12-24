Email City Guide
Bakeries pressured by holiday rush

"I’d say we’re going to get close to 6,000 for sure.”
By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas is just two days away and last minute shopping affects more than just toy stores. Bakeries are keeping busy by filling out orders.

Margie’s Bakery and Deli prepares cakes, pies and their most popular item: cookies.

“I’d say this week has been the busiest week for sure, we’re talking in the thousands,” General Manager Andrew Morrow said. “Everybody places their order for Friday and Saturday, so it’s hard to tell right now because I haven’t gone that far, but it’s definitely going to be well over. I’d say we’re going to get close to 6,000 [cookies] for sure.”

Andrew said they start preparing for Christmas orders in June to ensure they have enough for all the holiday orders.

It’s too late to order anything custom made for Christmas, but there’s still time to put in those orders in for New Year’s.

