Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Red Cross called to assist family after fire

Crews were called to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Dr. on Friday night.
Crews were called to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Dr. on Friday night.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several crews were called out to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive on Friday night.

The call went out at 10:14 p.m. for all WFFD units to respond. Officials on the scene told our crews the fire sparked near the water heater area of the home.

Electricity and gas were cut off as firefighters worked to put out the fire. We were told there were no injuries. Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt.
SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child
Police said a truck ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider.
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
This booking photo shows Chris Beard.
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
Tracking the Siberian Express
Tracking the Siberian Air
If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers...
Police release video of Pizza Hut burglary

Latest News

“We did we increased our number of staff and we made sure that we have plenty of product, we’ve...
Residents brave cold for last minute shopping
"I’d say we’re going to get close to 6,000 for sure.”
Bakeries pressured by holiday rush
Police said a truck ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider.
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
Residents brave cold for last minute shopping
Residents brave cold for last minute shopping