Red Cross called to assist family after fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several crews were called out to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive on Friday night.

The call went out at 10:14 p.m. for all WFFD units to respond. Officials on the scene told our crews the fire sparked near the water heater area of the home.

Electricity and gas were cut off as firefighters worked to put out the fire. We were told there were no injuries. Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

