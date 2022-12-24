Email City Guide
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road

Police said a truck ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider.
Police said a truck ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads.

Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access Road when it ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider.

Two men were reportedly ejected though the front windshield of the vehicle and a third man was found inside of it. A witness allegedly told police they saw a woman getting out of the truck, but she left the area before officers arrived. Medical officials said they saw the woman as well.

All three men were reportedly taken to United Regional via ambulances. The two men who were ejected are in serious condition with injuries that will require surgery, according to WFPD officials.

Police suspect alcohol played a part in the crash, but no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

