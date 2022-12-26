Health district building to be closed Tuesday due to water leak

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, due to a major water leak.

This closure reportedly includes the following departments located inside the building:

Administration

WIC

Health & Wellness

Environmental Health

Laboratory

Vital Statistics

Quad Med WIC appointments will be canceled. City officials said staff will call to reschedule appointments as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.