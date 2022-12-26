Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Health district building to be closed Tuesday due to water leak

Crews will be working to fix the leak.
Crews will be working to fix the leak.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, due to a major water leak.

This closure reportedly includes the following departments located inside the building:

  • Administration
  • WIC
  • Health & Wellness
  • Environmental Health
  • Laboratory
  • Vital Statistics

Quad Med WIC appointments will be canceled. City officials said staff will call to reschedule appointments as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a truck ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider.
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Crews were called to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Dr. on Friday night.
Red Cross called to assist family after fire
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt.
SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child

Latest News

Where to dispose of your natural Christmas trees
Where to dispose of your natural Christmas trees
Where to dispose of your natural Christmas trees
Where to dispose of your natural Christmas trees
Several crews were called out to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive on Friday night.
Beverly Drive House Fire
Crews were called to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Dr. on Friday night.
Red Cross called to assist family after fire