Health district building to be closed Tuesday due to water leak
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, due to a major water leak.
This closure reportedly includes the following departments located inside the building:
- Administration
- WIC
- Health & Wellness
- Environmental Health
- Laboratory
- Vital Statistics
Quad Med WIC appointments will be canceled. City officials said staff will call to reschedule appointments as soon as possible.
