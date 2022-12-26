Health district building to be closed Wednesday due to water leak

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, due to a major water leak.

“Unfortunately, the burst pipes occurred in the boiler room which is underground,” Lou Kreidler, Director of Health at the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District, said. “There was about four feet of water in that room before it started seeping into the remainder of the building. Not only did it flood the whole original side of the building, but it also flooded all of the equipment that is held in that room.”

This closure reportedly includes the following departments located inside the building:

Administration

WIC

Health & Wellness

Environmental Health

Laboratory

Vital Statistics

WIC appointments for Wednesday will be held in the east parking lot of the health district by the WIC van. City officials said staff will call to reschedule appointments as soon as possible.

