Mild weather returns Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night, we will have a low of 23 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 60 with sunny skies and windy conditions. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Winds gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 40 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. However, Wednesday, it will be windy again. We will have winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 will be possible. Thursday, we will have a high of 67 with overcast skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 41 with partly cloudy skies.

