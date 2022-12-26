Email City Guide
Real Christmas tree disposals

Christmas tree disposal.
Christmas tree disposal.(Kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas is here. All the gifts have been opened. But what do you do about your natural Christmas tree? Angel Lopez Portillo, Spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service, says the best way to dispose of a natural tree is to recycle it.

“There are different ways to do that. One of them is to recycle Christmas trees. To recycle them real trees are biodegradable. Many communities have a tree recycling program,” Portillo said.

One of the many ways is to put your tree in a pond or in your yard---this has many benefits to the ecosystem...

“When you place them in the yard or landscapes the tree breaks down and starts to. It makes a good fertilizer for the plants, and helps the soil out. When you put them in a pond it does help retain some of that water and help the fish with nourishment,” Portillo said.

Portillo adds that it is bad to use your tree as firewood indoors due to the oils that come from the tree. The most popular way to dispose of a tree is by turning it into mulch.

Chris Horgen, public information office, for the city of Wichita falls talks about the natural Christmas tree disposal program. It has been going on for over thirty-five years.

“Right now they are being used for compost they use them as compost at the sanitation department uses those and they use those to grind them up and they use them in our compost program. That we turn back to citizens twice a year with the compost pick up,” Horgen said.

The program will start the day after Christmas and runs until Sunday, January eighth. Chris mentions the many locations where people can drop off their natural trees.

“There are four locations. You can go to Lucy Park, Kiwanis Park, or the landfill, or you can drop them off at the transfer station and the city will take them and take care of them and get them off your hands,” Horgen said.

