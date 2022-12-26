Sticking with your New Year’s resolutions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The New Year’s holiday is imminent, so filling out your New Year’s resolutions is right around the corner. Fitness resolutions are the most common.

Crunch Fitness gave insight on how to best keep up with your fitness goals. Consistency and clearly defined goals are the best ways to keep your resolutions.

“Is it specific? Is it measurable? Is it obtainable? Is it realistic? Is it timely?” Crunch Fitness General Manager, Tamilyn Robinson said. “So seeing those numbers, like a certain amount of weight in a certain amount of time, knowing what your muscle mass is, how frequently are you going to come to the gym, so the more specific that you can be, the more reasonable goal that is.”

Keeping your goals specific and simple allows them to be measured and helps you see your progress to stay encouraged.

“As opposed to ‘hey, I’m going to lose a pound a week’ or ‘I’m going to the gym three times a week,’ so just making sure that you’re setting something in place that’s obtainable so that you don’t let yourself down for failure,” said Robinson.

Vanessa Granados, a member at Crunch Fitness, talked about why people break their resolutions and gave her advice to make a habit out of going to the gym.

“The days that they feel like they don’t want to go in, they decide not to, and I feel like that’s when you should push through because when you keep pushing through when you don’t want to come in, that’s when you start seeing the results. That’s when it becomes a habit, I feel like,” said Granados.

Keeping up with those fitness goals can be a challenge, but there are resources to make it possible.

