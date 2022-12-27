Deputies arrest one after vehicle chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County and Clay County sheriff’s offices arrested one person Monday following a police chase that ended in Wichita Falls.

The chase reportedly ended at 14th Street and Elizabeth Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Law enforcement officials confirmed one person was arrested, but no other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

