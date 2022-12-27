Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Deputies arrest one after vehicle chase

This is a developing story.
This is a developing story.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County and Clay County sheriff’s offices arrested one person Monday following a police chase that ended in Wichita Falls.

The chase reportedly ended at 14th Street and Elizabeth Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Law enforcement officials confirmed one person was arrested, but no other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a truck ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider.
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt.
SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
City facilities will have closures for Christmas and New Year's Day.
City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule

Latest News

Drinking and driving is both illegal and dangerous.
Police warn against drinking and driving
It’s a time gyms see an increase in memberships as people begin working on their new year’s...
Sticking with your New Year’s resolutions
Wichita Falls church holds Christmas Eve mass
Wichita Falls church holds Christmas Eve mass
Police warn against drinking and driving
Police warn against drinking and driving