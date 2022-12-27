Donating your child’s old toys

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Now that Christmas day has passed you might be wondering what to do with your child’s old toys, you could consider donating them to a local shelter.

We spoke with Faith Mission today to find out what kind of toys they’re willing to take.

Brad Pickett, chief development officer at Faith Mission told me that they’re willing to take any toys that are in good working condition.

“Really we can take anything, we’re looking for good toys that are in working condition, so anything that somebody is trying to get rid of we can take it here, we can reuse it,” said Pickett. “We could use it here at faith mission, we could use it at faith refuge where the women and children are.”

While a toy may be old and unnecessary for your child, another child would be happy to have it.

Donating toys to the Mission doesn’t only support the children with Faith Refuge, it also provides items for the resale shop to support their day-to-day operations.

“It helps to recycle the toys, they still have a lot of use in them, and we could actually use them here,” said Pickett. “So if we have the children, the children could actually use them, or if it’s going to the resale store, and it’s actually sold, then all of the profits will go back into running the day to day operations of Faith Mission.”

