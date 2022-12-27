Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall

SAN BERNARDINO CO., Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California woman is alive and recovering after falling nearly 200 feet on a hike.

Rescues in the area are not uncommon, and authorities said Monday that hikers should be fully prepared before they head out.

It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required a helicopter hoist rescue to save her life.

“She seemed a little dazed, confused, but very thankful that we were able to get her off that mountain,” said Deputy Doug Brimmer, San Bernardino Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Brimmer flew the county rescue helicopter 40 King 4. It was Christmas Eve morning when Woroniecki left a Lytle Creek campground to hike Cucamonga Peak.

It’s one of the highest peaks in all the San Gabriel Mountains with a north facing slope that holds onto more snow than others.

“She made the peak and on her way down is when she slid on ice about 200 feet,” Brimmer said. “She initially slid feet first and then she hit her head on a log. She went unconscious. She woke up to another hiker helping her out.”

That other hiker used a GPS device to send deputies her exact location.

Woroniecki suffered a traumatic head injury that required dozens of stitches to close. Her family now knows that she also fractured her neck in two places.

She couldn’t speak but passed along a message through her mother.

“I know that god is such a good father. That he has a plan through the pain,” she said in the statement. “And to anyone else who is suffering, call out to Jesus and he will help you.

“I would like to say a deep thank you from the bottom of my heart to the rescue team and to the hikers who helped me and stayed with me.”

Brimmer said he did not think she had any ice equipment with her and was only wearing tennis shoes.

He says they have to rescue a lot of people from the peaks near Mount Baldy, especially during the winter.

The steep ice-covered trails have proven deadly even for experienced hikers, like search and rescue team member Tim Staples. He died in 2019 while searching for another lost hiker Sree Mokhapati, who was also later found dead.

Earlier that same year, other hikers slid near Cucamonga Peak, and it took crews nearly a week to find them alive.

“This goes to serve for those who want to go up there hiking to help them: Remember, bring your crampons, bring your spikes, bring an axe,” Brimmer said.

