Police warn against drinking and driving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drinking and driving happens year-round, but law enforcement officials said more drunk drivers hit the road during the new year.

Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper explained the dangers of driving while intoxicated. He said most people who regularly drink and drive will get caught and the charges aren’t light.

“The first offense is a class B misdemeanor but then after that it enhances quickly,” Eipper said.

Drinking and driving is both illegal and dangerous. In Wichita Falls, Eipper said the New Year’s holiday often leads to more people making the life-changing decision to get behind the wheel after drinking and officers are ready to put handcuffs on anyone they catch breaking this law.

“There’s even times where it could be enhanced to felony charge if you have someone that’s younger than 15 inside the vehicle while you get arrested with DWI,” Eipper said. “If somebody is seriously injured or killed, intoxicated manslaughter is a charge which is a felony.”

For those who think they’re great at drinking and driving, Eipper explained how it still might end with a traffic stop.

“A lot of those DWI arrest come from stops where the officer didn’t even know the person was impaired before hand,” Eipper said. “So when we got more officers out there stopping cars for other reasons, it provides more coverage of the city.”

Eipper stated that this year alone there were an estimated 20 car crash fatalities in Wichita Falls. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 23% of deaths caused from December 2021 through January 2022 were alcohol related. When officers arrive on the scene, they can immediately work out if a car accident was caused by a DWI.

“One of the things that cause it to be easier is if there’s blood,” Eipper said. “Anytime we get to a scene where there’s a car crash accident or some kind of assault, if there’s blood, you can smell alcohol coming from the blood. It just enhances the smell.”

Avoiding drinking and driving not only can save your life but the lives of everyone else around you. Planning a ride home in advance is just as important as safely ringing in the new year.

Eipper said officers will be out on the roads in areas where they know drunk drivers tend to be.

