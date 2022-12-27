Wichita County Jr. Livestock Show to be held at the JS Bridwell Ag Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Jr Livestock Show & Sale will be held at the JS Bridwell Ag Center from Jan. 4 to the 7. The public is invited to watch and support Wichita County 4-H and FFA youth.

The kids will see all of their hard work to prepare their animals come to fruition with this event. In addition to the livestock, there will also be a project show with many of the items going up for sale.

