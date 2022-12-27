Windy weather continues Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will have a low of 38 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 75 with mostly sunny skies. However, Wednesday, it will be windy again. We will have winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 will be possible. Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with overcast skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 38 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, the wind will start to calm down. We will have southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. However, temps won’t be as warm on Friday. We will have a high of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 46 with partly cloudy skies.

