Year in review: Farm and agriculture

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Alpacas come to Wichita Falls, a pecan farmer from Iowa Park loses a harvest, and farmers in Texoma struggle with mental health. Those are some of the stories that we reported on this year in agriculture.

Hundreds of alpacas came to Wichita Falls for the second annual TXOLAN Alpaca Show back in February. Organizers were impressed with the increased number of participants in this year’s show. The alpacas were judged by their fleece.

“Primarily, the most important thing is the consistency, the uniformity of micron, the uniformity of length, the uniformity of crimp, style, and character, and uniformity of brightness across the entire fleece,” Dr. Rhonda Deshner, board member for the Alpaca Owners Association, said.

Organizers hope to get more young people involved in this event in the future.

The drought has not been kind to pecan farmers. Local pecan farmer Tim Hunter of Iowa Park was trying to keep a positive attitude in March, but by August the drought-like conditions reduced his harvest to virtually zero.

“Hot dry wind dried the buds out, blasted the buds, so they weren’t gonna, they weren’t gonna survive, but every optimist you know there is always next year and you know for me you know I’m here next year and I’ll go ahead, be doing the same kind of work next year and the year after, and the year after for as long as I can,” Hunter said.

Thankfully Hunter said he saved enough pecans from last season to get him through the rest of the year.

The drought, economy and many other issues that farmers are facing are taking a toll on their mental health. The CDC has reported a nearly 40% spike in suicides amongst farmers in the last two decades, and that pressure has only grown with the rising costs of inflation.

“Most guys in the ag industry got more pride than to want to tell a total stranger their problems. Most guys probably in the same boat don’t really want to go tell their neighbor because they got more pride than that, you know.” Texoma farmer Kenneth McAlister said.

Kenneth’s insurance agent said it would be cheaper to destroy the crops he worked so hard to grow and collect a claim rather than sell what came out of the drought.

McAlister repeated a saying someone told him.

“A man told me one time, you’re the biggest gamblers in the world,” McAlister said. “You’re the only guys I know that would go put a $100 bill out there and hope when you come back you at least get it back. You can either make the right decision and buy all the right stuff at the right time or we could lose it all in a matter of a heartbeat.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.