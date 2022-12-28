Busted pipes leave plumbers busy over holiday weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents and business in Wichita Falls found themselves calling plumbers and service cleaning companies to help them on Christmas Eve and Day.

Many pipes burst due to the cold weather taking over Wichita Falls the past few days. Once water freezes in a pipe, it can lead to a disaster for any homeowner or business owner. For this issue, there’s a certain company called to fix it and another one called to clean it all up.

“This weekend starting Thursday afternoon around 3 o’clock we started getting phone calls,” said Bryan Hastings, owner of Hastings Restoration and Cleaning.

Officials received about 25 phone calls over the weekend. All of them were from residents asking for help after their pipes busted from water freezing and having no where to go. Hastings visited many homes with owners needing a lot of help.

“Numerous pipes and ceilings that had busted, pipes in the walls, we’ve had fire sprinkler heads that had froze and of course busted off and caused lots of flooding in the commercial and residential areas here in town,” said Hastings.

One commercial businesses affected was El Chico’s. Communications Manager Bill Watson said the restaurant closed down for a few hours.

“The deep freeze that happened last week, Friday night resulted in frozen pipes that burst inside the restaurant, so that is the bad news. The good news is that we were fortunate to get an incredible out on Christmas Eve morning,” said Watson.

Brian’s Plumbing was one of the companies out on the road responding to busted pipes.

“They either had no water in the whole house or they had no water in certain parts of the house, which tells us the pipes were frozen. We even had some drain lines that were frozen because of the freeze and we couldn’t unstop them because it was froze solid. One it starts thawing out that’s when you see water showing up flooding your house or in your yard,” said Brian Walser, owner of Brian’s Plumbing.

Hastings received a call close to midnight on Friday night to help a resident whose pipes were located in the ceiling.

“As you can see the busted pipe is actually above that ceiling which has been repaired by the plumber so all of these walls are 100% saturated with they do contain installation behind them and when that it is nearly impossible to dry the installation,” added Hastings.

Some plumbers worked close to 40 hours this weekend, which is something Walser said is a lot of hours. From last Thursday to Monday, the City of Wichita Falls said they had 12 water main leaks and 186 emergency turn offs and house line leaks.

