Commissioners court honors outgoing Wichita County judge

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court honored Judge Woody Gossom honored for his last meeting before retirement on Tuesday.

They surprised him with a plaque and even gave a speech about the work he has done for the county.

“It’s good and bad, you know, it’s certainly an emotional feeling and kind of caught me a for a minute, but I’ve had the best job in the world for the last 24 years so can’t complain,” Gossom said. “It’s ended well. I’ve worked with great people.”

They are even going to name a courtroom after Gossom.

“What it means to me is when I can walk into a grocery store or something else and have people come up and just say ‘hey Woody, we’ve appreciated the job.,’” Gossom said.

