Construction to begin on Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A contractor will be starting work on the Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, according to the City of Wichita Falls.

City officials said the contractor will be setting up a construction fence that will close a small portion of the east end of the Lake Wichita parking lot.

The fenced-off area will reportedly remain that way until the project is completed in late May, weather permitting.

City officials said the park and trail will remain open to the public, but they ask everyone to use caution and be aware of the construction work taking place.

