Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Construction to begin on Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza

City officials said the park and trail will remain open to the public.
City officials said the park and trail will remain open to the public.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A contractor will be starting work on the Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, according to the City of Wichita Falls.

City officials said the contractor will be setting up a construction fence that will close a small portion of the east end of the Lake Wichita parking lot.

The fenced-off area will reportedly remain that way until the project is completed in late May, weather permitting.

City officials said the park and trail will remain open to the public, but they ask everyone to use caution and be aware of the construction work taking place.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Leighton Boster.
Deputies arrest one after vehicle chase
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Police said a truck ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider.
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Former Disney Channel star arrested in alleged domestic violence incident, police say

Latest News

Commissioners court honors outgoing Wichita County judge
Commissioners court honors outgoing Wichita County judge
Year in review: Local government
Year in review: Local government
Commissioners court honors outgoing Wichita County judge
Commissioners court honors outgoing Wichita County judge
As we look forward to 2023, we will continue to bring you the very latest.
Year in review: Local government