Man dies after Friday wreck on Old Iowa Park Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday the victim from a wreck on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, has died.

Police said 25-year-old Toby Hasten, of Wichita Falls, died on Tuesday from his injuries. He was one of two men who were ejected from the vehicle after it reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider at the intersection of Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads around 12:50 a.m. A third man was also found inside of the vehicle.

A witness allegedly told police they saw a woman getting out of the truck, but she left the area before officers arrived. Medical officials said they saw the woman as well.

All three men were reportedly taken to United Regional via ambulances. The other man who was ejected is in serious condition, according to WFPD officials.

Police suspect alcohol played a part in the crash, but no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Hasten’s hospital and funeral expenses. It can be found by clicking here.

