Rain chances return Monday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday night, we will see overcast skies with a low of 50. Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 39 with overcast skies. Friday, the wind will calm down. We will have winds that are light and variable. However, temps won’t be as warm on Friday. We will have a high of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 43 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 65 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 49 with partly cloudy skies.

