Setting up your New Year’s financial goals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New Year’s is right around the corner and so is deciding on your resolutions.

Saving money is one of the most common resolutions, just after losing weight. Gary Silverman, certified financial planner, said saving in smaller amounts can make your goal easier to achieve. You should consider saving whatever is a reasonable amount for you.

Finding a way to remind yourself of why you need to save money is a great way to stay motivated, and keep yourself from giving into temptations.

“Find a magazine, cut a picture out of that thing. Stick it on the mirror each morning, so that when you’re brushing your teeth or combing your hair you see that and you say ‘that is what I am saving for it’s not some nebulous account that means nothing, I’m saving for something that means, in this case, enough of the world to me that I’m willing to give up a little bit now’” Silverman said.

Some people struggle with choosing their goals because they’re afraid they’ll fail to keep them, and that’s due to holding themselves to unreasonable standards.

Jared Bruner, a Wichita Falls resident, talked about his views on New Year’s resolutions and why he thinks people give up so quickly.

“If you really take them seriously you can get some results done, but lots of times there’s the stigma of being like ‘oh I already broke it,’ within like the first week,” Bruner said. “There’s that precedent of them being not taken as seriously, I think it just doesn’t help as much as it should.”

When it comes to trying something new, slip-ups are normal, so try not to get discouraged.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.