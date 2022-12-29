Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Firefighters remove snake from truck’s engine

A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.
A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) – Firefighters in Florida got quite an unusual call on Thursday.

Someone stopped by the fire station in Fort Myers asking for help after they found a snake in their truck engine.

The firefighters were able to remove the snake safely.

Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.
Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)

The snake turned out to be a ball python and is most likely someone’s escaped pet.

Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Attempts are being made to find the ball python’s owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a truck ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider.
Man dies after Friday wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Jo Mersa Marley, reggae artist and grandson of Bob Marley, is dead at age 31.
Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson, dies at 31
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
29-year-old Leighton Boster.
Deputies arrest one after vehicle chase

Latest News

Year in review: Economy
Year in review: Economy
Texas DPS encourages safe driving for New Year’s
Texas DPS encourages safe driving for New Year’s
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82
The skyline of Denver's downtown is shrouded after a winter storm swept over the country...
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of ‘urban’ America
A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023.
Disney’s latest project spotlights Stan Lee