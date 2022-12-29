What to expect with gas prices in 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Prices at the pump might not be as high as they were over the summer, but that could change come next year.

The amount of gas needed to fill up a tank can make people uneasy. Some are paying a hefty penny at the pump and experts explained why things could take a turn in 2023.

“It will go back up, but I have diesel which is a lot more money,” said residents of Wichita Falls Rodd Womble.

Whether you’re at the pump getting regular, premium or diesel, drivers are feeling it in their pockets.

“It’s just one of those, you gotta have it so you gotta pay for it. A lot of times I don’t have the ability to go to the cheapest place to get it, I go until I run out. It’s expensive, I can’t imagine how some people on a tighter budget can make it work,” said Womble.

Gas is expensive for everyone, including Warren Walter, who has experienced a gas skyrocket throughout the years.

“I use to be able to fill up not this but I use to drive a 67′ El Camino it cost me $40 a week in gas and the gas started going up then it was $60, $80, $100 a week and I just can’t do it,” said resident of Holliday, Warren Walter.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas prices in Wichita Falls start at $2.59 for regular and shoots up to $2.99. One official in the oil and natural gas industry gave his take on the fluctuation of gas prices.

“It could be a series of different events, it could be where they have to truck the gasoline from. It could be different refineries where they bring the gasoline from. Say Exxon may bring their gas from Louisiana and honoco may bring it from the Texas gulf coast and it’s just logistics and arrangements that factor into the bottom price,” said Kyle Gardner VP of Cobra Oil & Gas Corporation.

Gardener said he thinks gas prices will rise in 2023 due to COVID.

“Within the last few weeks of China looking like they’re gonna open up and get back to business as usual within the next coming months, that’s going to increase crude oil prices which enhances and could increase your gasoline prices at the pump,”added Gardner.

Gasoline prices shift per gallon in the winter time versus the summer and Womble can attest to that.

“I believe my prices today are usually around $3.39 to $3.59. I paid at one time, last summer I was paying five something,” said Womble.

Gardner said during the summer it’s peak time for gasoline. Drivers will pay more at the pump because school is out and more people have the flexibility to travel. There are ways to be efficient with gas. He suggests people do their research. Not driving long distances if they can and not preheating your car.

