Rain chances are in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will move through late Thursday. Thanks to this front, temps Thursday night, we will fall into the mid-30s. Friday’s temps look to be cooler as well. Friday, we will have a high of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 40 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 70 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 47 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 73 with mostly cloudy skies. However, Sunday night heading into Monday morning, storm chances return to the forecast. Monday we will have a 30% chance of storms starting before sunrise.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.