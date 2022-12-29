Safety tips when popping fireworks for New Year’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather looks nice for this upcoming weekend, which is a good sign for people who like to celebrate the new year by popping fireworks.

Fireworks are fun but they are also dangerous and can result in injury or a grass fire, so here are many ways to have fun this new year without anything going wrong.

“We encourage everybody to be careful with fireworks,” Patsy Hodgkins, owner of Russell’s Fireworks, said. “We had a lot of wind today so if they do shoot off fireworks, make sure you are in a safe place.”

Everyone celebrates New Year’s in a different way. A popular one is popping fireworks, but City of Wichita Falls officials want to remind the community that it is illegal to pop fireworks within city limits.

“It is a hefty fine if you get caught with fireworks or you are shooting them off,” Chris Horgen, public information officer for the City of Wichita Falls, said. “It is a fire hazard, you are endangering your neighbors and property. 99% of the time they go off fine, but there are the times that are the exceptions that become a problem.”

Even if you are somewhere it is legal, you still have to be cautious because of the dry conditions.

“We still have to remember we are on the verge of a drought,” Horgen said. “The ground is dry. There is fuel on the ground that if it gets ignited will spark a grass fire or a wildfire that could turn into major problems.”

So, if you choose to light fireworks this weekend, there are many tips on ways to light them safely to keep people from getting injured or starting a grass fire.

“For the smaller kids out there, you can take a cup, cut a hole in it and they can hold a sparkler, so they are not getting burned,” Elliott McDavid, owner of Russell’s Fireworks grandson, said. “If you are going to shoot multiple ones of these, you can tape these together. They won’t tip over nearly as easily. It has a more stable base. The best thing you can do for this is take a piece of wood, screw these down so this tube cannot tip over.”

“A bucket with a mop of some sort works perfect just to have ready because you can put out a lot of sparks and ashes with that if they occur,” McDavid said.

They add that you should pop your fireworks on a flat non-flammable surface and be as far away as possible from grass and structures.

“Concrete or gravel is your best bet and it is also flat,” McDavid said. “You don’t have to worry about holes, grass or anything like that. It is also a lot easier to clean up because you don’t have to go out there and try to rake up all your pieces of trash.”

They hope you put all of these tips into action so everyone can enjoy the new year without any issues

“We would like for everyone to have a fun and safe, happy new year,” Hodgkins said. “Fireworks can be a part of that and we realize that so use them safely.”

Remember it is illegal to pop fireworks within city limits and to have water or a fire extinguisher on hand if you do pop fireworks outside of city limits because of how dry the ground is.

