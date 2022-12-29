Email City Guide
Texas DPS encourages safe driving for New Year’s

By Shawn O'Dell and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2023 is only a few days away and more people will be hitting Texas roads and highways to get to New Year’s parties and celebrations.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging motorists to bring in the new year as safe as possible. They said motorists should observe the speed limit, be patient and give yourself room and space with other vehicles on the road.

“Don’t speed because we know that is a major factor of the crashes along with the distractions in our vehicles, and of course drinking and driving,” Texas DPS PIO Sgt. Dan Buesing said. “We have crashes at those speeds and you’re not wearing a seatbelt then the likelihood of having serious injury or death is very high, so we’re always looking out for those speeders.”

Buesing said if you are stopped by law enforcement and you are suspected of driving drunk and refuse a breathalyzer, police can get a warrant for a blood draw.

