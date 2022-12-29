Email City Guide
Wichita County Clerk’s office to temporarily close

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Clerk’s Office will have a temporary closure to prepare for the transfer of the new county clerk.

They will be closing at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and will be reopening to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 8 a.m.

The transition comes after Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon announced that she will not seek another term. She has been the county clerk for the last 18 years.

“After much prayer and consideration, I have decided that I will not be seeking another term as Wichita County Clerk. I would like to thank the citizens of Wichita County for trusting and believing in me. Thank you again for allowing me to serve this great County,” Bohannon said.

New Wichita County Clerk Annette C. Stanley ran unopposed for the position in the November 2022 general election.

