Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls QuikTrip to open in January

A new QuikTrip will open in Wichita Falls sometime next month.
A new QuikTrip will open in Wichita Falls sometime next month.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update for you on a project we first told you about back in March.

QuikTrip will open their new location in Wichita Falls much sooner than many of us thought.

Aisha Jefferson-Smith with QuikTrip tells News Channel 6 they plan to open the new location in January of 2023, though an exact date wasn’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a truck ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider.
Man dies after Friday wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Jo Mersa Marley, reggae artist and grandson of Bob Marley, is dead at age 31.
Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson, dies at 31
29-year-old Leighton Boster.
Deputies arrest one after vehicle chase

Latest News

Prices at the pump might not be as high as they were over the summer, but that could change...
What to expect with gas prices in 2023
The transition comes after Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon announced that she will not seek...
Wichita County Clerk’s office to temporarily close
“Don’t speed because we know that is a major factor of the crashes."
Texas DPS encourages safe driving for New Year’s
Texas DPS encourages safe driving for New Year’s
Texas DPS encourages safe driving for New Year’s