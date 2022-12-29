Wichita Falls QuikTrip to open in January
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update for you on a project we first told you about back in March.
QuikTrip will open their new location in Wichita Falls much sooner than many of us thought.
Aisha Jefferson-Smith with QuikTrip tells News Channel 6 they plan to open the new location in January of 2023, though an exact date wasn’t immediately available.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.