City of Byers rescinds boil order

BYERS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Byers is no longer under a boil order as of Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had required the boil order for the city on Dec. 21, 2022, due to low water pressure.

The public water system has reportedly taken corrective actions to restore the quality of water and the TCEQ said they’ve acquired test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.