Emily’s Legacy Rescue honors pets lost in 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue held a special event Thursday night to honor pets that passed away this year.

A display made up of more than 50 candles was set up at their pupperosa. Each candle had the name of an individual pet. During the special ceremony, organizers read each name and then lit their candle.

The ceremony was also livestreamed on Facebook.

“It feels good because a lot of us on the board and fundraising committee have lost several,” Kimber Hopkins, Emily’s Legacy Rescue founder, said. “For example, this year I had to add another one. It’s tough but we remember them and we love them because we never forget.”

The money raised during this event will be used to help other animals in need.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.