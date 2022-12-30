Health district details damage to building, impacted services

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District officials are providing more details on the flood damage that happened to their building after a major water leak, as well as an update on impacted services.

Assistant Director of Health Amy Fagan said the building’s mechanical room flooded on Christmas Day, with water getting five feet under the building before it flooded inside. The water then entered the main part of the building on the original side, flooding about 23,000 square feet.

The health district’s top priority right now is to restore services in the vitals and statistics area for birth and death certificates. Fagan said a vault containing records dating back to 1919 did not flood, staff did not have electricity though and could not provide certificates.

“We know that’s very hard on our customers,” Amy Fagan said. “We know that people need those records, they need birth and death records, and we’re working as fast as possible to get those restored.”

The vitals and statistics area is now running on minimal power, and the health district hopes this section will be able to provide services by Tuesday.

Fagan said the laboratory services were the hardest hit, with significant flooding. The section is not able to function without power, so they can not take in water samples.

The immunization and other services on the original side of the building does not have power. Fagan said the service masters are working to clear out the water and estimate the damage it caused.

The health district will be moving as much of the staff as they can to the new side of the building. This includes the immunizations clinics, which Fagan said will be next Thursday before they are completely functional as staff have to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

For vitals statistics , the health district hopes for this section to be operational by Tuesday. Health educators and promotion staff will be moving to the library for the time being, and will continue to provide classes resuming in mid-January.

Fagan said environmental health staff will move to central services, where they will continue to provide services in the field.

Health district officials said after fixing the electricity, the next phase will be to assess how much damage was done to the building and what the next steps are in making the building functional again. A preliminary asbestos was also reportedly completed and asbestos was found. Fagan said this means another step has to be taken to assure safety.

In the short-term, the health district is trying to get some services up and running with staff and citizen safety as a priority. In the mid-term, staff will figure out what they can do in interim. Long-term, the health district will be looking at how they can do renovations in a way that’s safe for the public and staff.

