High school basketball - Dec. 29, 2022

Windthorst defeated Jacksboro in the Windthorst tournament.
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school basketball was in action Thursday night.

Final girls scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Windthorst52Jacksboro37
Midway46Wink62
Holliday52Frenship48
Bellevue22Windthorst65
Nocona76Gainesville19
S&S Consolidated24Nocona55
Holliday57Lubbock43

WINDTHORST VS. JACKSBORO

MIDWAY VS. WINK

Final boys scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Windthorst40Vernon54
Bellevue29Windthorst46

WINDTHORST VS. VERNON

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

