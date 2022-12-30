High school basketball - Dec. 29, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school basketball was in action Thursday night.
Final girls scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Windthorst
|52
|Jacksboro
|37
|Midway
|46
|Wink
|62
|Holliday
|52
|Frenship
|48
|Bellevue
|22
|Windthorst
|65
|Nocona
|76
|Gainesville
|19
|S&S Consolidated
|24
|Nocona
|55
|Holliday
|57
|Lubbock
|43
WINDTHORST VS. JACKSBORO
MIDWAY VS. WINK
Final boys scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Windthorst
|40
|Vernon
|54
|Bellevue
|29
|Windthorst
|46
WINDTHORST VS. VERNON
