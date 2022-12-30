Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer.

Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. A funeral has been planned for Tuesday, January 3, at 1:30 p.m. following a procession. This will take place at Shoreline Church, 15201 Burnet Road, Austin.

Maher was deployed to several of the nation’s most significant disasters, including being one of 10 individuals from the Austin Fire Department sent to Ground Zero immediately following 9/11.

His last role in the Austin Fire Department was as Battalion Chief.

He leaves behind his wife and two teenage sons.

