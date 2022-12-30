WFPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

First responders were called to the crash near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd at around 7:30 a.m.

One person died in the crash, though police were still confirming the identity of the person who died, according to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

WFPD Sgt. Sean Sullivan confirmed to our crews on the scene that a man died in the crash.

This is a developing story, stick with News Channel 6 for the latest details.

