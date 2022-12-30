Year in Review: Crime and court

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said 2022 has had the most homicides he has seen in Wichita Falls in his 30 years here. Many big trials took the stand this year as well, including those for Justin Love and James Staley.

News Channel 6 is taking a look at the biggest crime and court stories in 2022.

“This is the highest that I have seen in my time here in almost 30 years,” Eipper said. “It is a high number for our city and recognize that.”

Eipper is referring to the 18 homicides that have happened in Wichita Falls through November, marking an all-time high in three-plus decades.

“15 of those are murders, two are manslaughters and we had one officer-involved shooting,” Eipper said.

He said the increase can’t be pinpointed to anything specific, which has posed challenges to police.

“Not a whole lot of things that we can point to that would cause that,” Eipper said. “Sometimes it might be higher gang activity or something like that but it is just one of those things where we have had a higher number this year. It has been a rough year because when we have high numbers like this, it puts the pressure on us. There is more investigating and work going on doing those things.”

The courthouse was busy in Texoma this year. We start in April where Migel Mathews was found guilty of murder for drunk driving and crashing, killing a four-year-old boy in 2019. She was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Justin Love was found guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity including murder. Love was tried and convicted for the June 2015 murder of Dominic Thrasher in December of 2018. The Second Court of Appeals of Fort Worth overturned Love’s murder charge in march of 2020, but a Wichita County jury sentenced him to life in prison in June. DA John Gillespie said Love had chances to change but never did.

Judge Everett Young approved a change of venue request for James Staley III, who is accused of murdering 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018. Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern. The trial will now take place in a Tarrant County district court.

An officer-involved shooting took place on U.S. 287 in September. Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said Hardeman County 911 dispatchers got a call from a person saying they had been shot by a co-driver in their tractor trailer. They made contact with the 18-wheeler driver, who then evaded law enforcement for about 10 miles. Buesing said the driver then stopped and exited the passenger-side door with a handgun and fired several times at law enforcement. Multiple agencies engaged the shooter, who was pronounced dead on scene.

A Wichita County jury found Noel Martin guilty of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in November. Noel was accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October of 2021. Prosecutors said Noel shot Jones during an argument at the Evergreen Mobile Home Community. Jones died five days later at United Regional. Noel will serve two concurrent sentences, 40 years in prison for the murder charge and 10 years in prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

Through the busy 2022 year, Eipper said he is proud of his department and they will be looking for ways to lower the homicide numbers for 2023.

“There could be some in the future in 2023, but right now the one thing I think of is probably the prosecution of fentanyl cases which we have recently got more training in to actually charge people that are delivering that with homicide offenses,” Eipper said.

Eipper also said he wants to thank the community for all the help and support they have received this year. He said without them, they would not be able to do what they do.

